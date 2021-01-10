Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $556,727.76

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $556,727.76 and $3,583.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00111297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00634204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00233799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054717 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 49,464,738 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

