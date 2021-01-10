Phantasma Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $158,393.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Phantasma has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $158,393.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0762 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,406.34 or 0.99506092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012594 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044863 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bitbns, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

