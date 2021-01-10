Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $291,974.04

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $291,974.04 and approximately $23.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 168.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,750.06 or 0.99940400 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00383166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016584 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.34 or 0.00486089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00148035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002679 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033844 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,230,925 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

