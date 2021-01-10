Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Up 139.7% This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $258,409.14 and approximately $20.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 139.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,638.17 or 0.99961947 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00353704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00478013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00145018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002446 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027290 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,230,925 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.