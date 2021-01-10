PhoenixDAO Price Hits $0.0318 on Top Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 31.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 111.3% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $144,214.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00646396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00229808 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.35 or 0.88986951 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

