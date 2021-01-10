PIBBLE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $102,802.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $102,802.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00063471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00250298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00062480 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,049.77 or 0.86938957 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.