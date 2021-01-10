PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.34 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $123,248.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061223 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.31 or 0.88195526 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,882,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,941,302 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

