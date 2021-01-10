Pillar (PLR) Trading 49.3% Higher This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $14,219.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.46 or 0.04372517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00310731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.