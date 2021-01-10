Pinkcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,357.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $8,357.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00374113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00032724 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001759 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.90 or 0.01197670 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,445,908 coins and its circulating supply is 424,185,472 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

