Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $36.54 million and $95,082.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00109131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00637568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00233123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

