PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Achieves $1.63 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $12,822.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

