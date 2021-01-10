PirateCash Price Up 4% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 4% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $8,886.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

