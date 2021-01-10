Pirl (PIRL) Tops One Day Volume of $11,417.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Pirl has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $964,665.33 and approximately $11,417.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,267.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.78 or 0.03373028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00442714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $597.62 or 0.01561692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00442073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00236530 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.