PIVX Reaches Market Cap of $25.91 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $25.91 million and $934,478.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011003 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001209 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00019154 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,120,372 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

