PIVX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.59 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013049 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001349 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019082 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,123,913 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

