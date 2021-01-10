PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0129 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $480,383.44 and approximately $2.11 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35,810.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.94 or 0.01437953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00566758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00044173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00173174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000215 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

