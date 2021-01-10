PIXEL (PXL) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $531,047.22 and $2.37 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.85 or 0.01500464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00159318 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.