Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Hits $461,585.52

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $461,585.52 and $288.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002724 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.