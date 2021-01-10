PlayChip (PLA) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and $112.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayChip has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.73 or 0.04211722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00317469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

