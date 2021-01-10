PlayFuel Market Cap Hits $11.50 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and $3.19 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00320372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.50 or 0.03761432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014892 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

