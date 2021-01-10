PlayGame Price Tops $0.0000 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $46,002.52 and $702.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00110332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00658024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00232348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060475 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

