Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0269 on Top Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $768,385.38 and $6,525.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00112305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00257161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00062561 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,641.77 or 0.85226333 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.