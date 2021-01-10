Playgroundz Trading Down 36.2% This Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $768,368.48 and $3,085.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00108734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00628267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00233581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

