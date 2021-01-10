Playkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,936.99 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Playkey has a total market cap of $205,936.99 and approximately $72,319.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

