Pluton Hits Market Cap of $5.22 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Pluton has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $360,932.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00015867 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.34 or 0.04229364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00319599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

