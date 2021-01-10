Pmeer Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00111972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00064620 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00250926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061688 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,267.07 or 0.84896474 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

