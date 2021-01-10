pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 16% against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and $3.00 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00038262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.23 or 0.04011455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00323911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014300 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,432,430 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.