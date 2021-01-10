Po.et (POE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,075.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $476,657.23 and approximately $2,075.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Po.et alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.14 or 0.04394268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00306397 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et (POE) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Po.et is po.et

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.