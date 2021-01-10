Po.et (POE) Price Tops $0.0001

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $356,310.38 and approximately $1,271.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00041610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.45 or 0.03772829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et (POE) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

