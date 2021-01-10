POA (POA) Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. POA has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $604,441.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance and Bancor Network. During the last week, POA has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,377,039 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

