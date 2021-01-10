Polis Market Capitalization Tops $10.35 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $28,998.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002724 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

