Polkadot Hits Market Cap of $6.82 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $7.59 or 0.00022181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $6.82 billion and approximately $1.71 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00261442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00061998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00063236 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,658.08 or 0.83794224 BTC.

ThoreCoin (THR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.11 or 0.19500000 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,032,632,656 coins and its circulating supply is 898,573,438 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.