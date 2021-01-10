Polyient Games Governance Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 47.2% against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $219.03 or 0.00553258 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $378,610.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00109951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.23 or 0.00604283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00226189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00054775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

