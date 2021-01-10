PolypuX (PUX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $613.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One PolypuX token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $132,709.88 and approximately $613.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.63 or 0.00600448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012535 BTC.

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

PolypuX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

