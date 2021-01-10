PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.38 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $9,433.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 34% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.80 or 0.04207474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00322451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

