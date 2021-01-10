PopularCoin (POP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 555.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 1,019.1% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00448881 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,492.77 or 0.99610524 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,139,061,731 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.