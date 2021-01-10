Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.86 on Top Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002285 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $45.55 million and $3.26 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00327820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.93 or 0.03871140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.