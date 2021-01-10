Poseidon Network (QQQ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $59.54 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00060902 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000138 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,875,408 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.