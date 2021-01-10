Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Post were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,181,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Post by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after acquiring an additional 647,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Post by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.97. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.