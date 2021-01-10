Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches Market Cap of $46.79 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $46.79 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.60 or 0.03750816 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014875 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a token. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

