PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PREKF opened at $8.51 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

