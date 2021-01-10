PressOne Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $29,097.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.60 or 0.03750816 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014875 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (PRS) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.