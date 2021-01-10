PressOne Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $25,894.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.90 or 0.04368706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00309010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.