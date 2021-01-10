Primas (PST) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $683,705.27 and approximately $6.78 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primas has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00449549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

