Primecoin (XPM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,518.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $8,518.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 157.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,693,953 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

