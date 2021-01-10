Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $83,973.03

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 58.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $83,973.03 and approximately $388.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z and Coinnest. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 55.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.74 or 0.99757982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.