Project Pai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $272,807.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $272,807.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitfinex, LBank and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.39 or 0.04202443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00319203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,722,510,135 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,817,597 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, OOOBTC, LBank, Huobi, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

