Project-X One Day Volume Reaches $76.00 (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Project-X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19,117.56 or 0.51120000 BTC on popular exchanges. Project-X has a market cap of $1,496.22 and approximately $76.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project-X has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00111012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00644100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00239246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058294 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013531 BTC.

About Project-X

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Buying and Selling Project-X

