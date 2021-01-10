Prometeus Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $13.89 million and $1.43 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00006349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

