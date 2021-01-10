Propy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121,123.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. Propy has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $121,123.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Propy has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.43 or 0.04172817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00035777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.00322417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

PRO is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.